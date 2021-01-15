      Weather Alert

Thousands Of Steroid Pills Seized At O’Hare

Jan 15, 2021 @ 7:03am

An investigation is underway after more than four-thousand pills of various steroids were seized at O’Hare Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted two shipments that arrived from Lithuania this week. Officers inspected the two shipments to determine if they were admissible.

The shipments were labeled as Cosmetic, but when officers opened them, they found an assortment of steroids. The shipments were headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The case has been turned over to the Department of Homeland Security. It isn’t clear if charges have been filed.

Popular Posts
Final Chance to Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip
Rialto Square Theatre Announces Miranda Sings Rescheduled For The Fall
Covid-19 Vaccinations Coming Slowly, But Testing Readily Available in WIll County
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Old School Nursery Rhymes Offer New Success for Kids
Toby Keith, Cole Swindell To Perform At LPGA Tournament