“Thought You Should Know” Morgan Wallen’s still #1

February 27, 2023 12:51PM CST
Morgan Wallen‘s sticking around at #1, as his latest hit, “Thought You Should Know,” spends its second week at the top of Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. 

It’s Morgan’s eighth career #1 and the fourth one that’s spent multiple weeks at the top. Most recently, “You Proof” camped out at #1 for 10 weeks starting last October, making it the longest-reigning chart-topper since the tally’s start in 1990.

There have already been two multiweek number ones in 2023 so far: Nate Smith‘s “Whiskey on You” and Jordan Davis‘ “What My World Spins Around.” 

