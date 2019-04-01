Those Night-Time Bathroom Breaks Could Mean High Blood Pressure
Getting up to potty at night may not only be caused by that Bladder Buster you had for dinner. Scientists have found that waking up at night to tinkle is linked to a 40% greater chance at having high blood pressure. And the more times you go at night, the higher the risk.
Nocturia – or urinating at night – was found to be higher in Japan where salt is consumed much more than in western countries. Japan also has a high rate of HBP and that’s how the two correlated.
Before you start to panic when the urge hits you at night, scientists are still studying this one. Here’s the complete story from Starts at 60.com.

