‘Thor’ Toys Available at McDonald’s

Jul 8, 2022 @ 4:08pm
Photo provided by Chris Miles

Oh, to be a kid again. If you or your kid love Thor you’ll be happy to know that McDonald’s has Happy Meal toys from the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The fast-food chain released the toys today to get kids of all ages hyped for the return of The God of Thunder.

There are ten characters in the collection and they feature Groot, Rocket Racoon, Valkyrie, Star-Lord, and of course, Thor. One really cool thing about this collection is that if you get all ten characters, they all connect together.

What was your favorite Happy Meal toy? Do you still have some of your Happy Meal toys? Did you ever collect the glasses from fast-food restaurants?

