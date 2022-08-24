‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ To Debut on Disney+ Next Month

The remote control for the TV.

If you are among the small group of people who have yet to see Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder then you are in luck.

Disney+ just released the date it will hit their streaming platform. It will arrive on September 8th also known as Disney+ Day.

Also arriving to the platform on September 8th will be:

Assembled: The Making of Thor Love and Thunder.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return.

Remembering

Dancing With The Stars: The Pros Most Memorable Dances and more!