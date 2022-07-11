Thor: Love And Thunder’ Hammers Out $302M Opening Weekend!

The latest Thor movie thundered its way to the top of the box office this weekend.
Thor: Love and Thunder took the No. 1 spot in the U.S. with $143 million – and added another $159 million internationally for a jaw-dropping $302 million opening weekend.
Minions: The Rise of Gru took second with $45.5 million, followed by Top Gun: Maverick, which remained strong with another $15.5 million.
Elvis and Jurassic World Dominion rounded out the top five.
What’s the best movie you’ve seen in a theater this year?