THOMAS RHETT’S WIFE INSPIRED NEW SINGLE

Thomas Rhett has released a new single this week called “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings.” The song was inspired by his wife, Lauren. Thomas tells us:

“Angels Don’t Always Have Wings” is the third single from Thomas’ latest album, Where We Started.

Thomas’ headlining Home Team Tour 23 launches on May 4th in Des Moines, IA with special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. In the meantime, he kicks off the Canadian leg of the Bring The Bar To You Tour with special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe on Thursday (February 9th) in Vancouver.

