98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

THOMAS RHETT’S WIFE INSPIRED NEW SINGLE

February 7, 2023 9:48AM CST
Share
THOMAS RHETT’S WIFE INSPIRED NEW SINGLE
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Thomas Rhett has released a new single this week called “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings.” The song was inspired by his wife, Lauren. Thomas tells us:

“Angels Don’t Always Have Wings” is the third single from Thomas’ latest album, Where We Started.

Thomas’ headlining Home Team Tour 23 launches on May 4th in Des Moines, IA with special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. In the meantime, he kicks off the Canadian leg of the Bring The Bar To You Tour with special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe on Thursday (February 9th) in Vancouver.

CHECK IT OUT

 

More about:
#AngelsDon'tAlwaysHaveWings
Bossman
ThomasRhett
WCCQ

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hand Sanitizer in Car Frozen? Throw It Away - Here's Why

Recent Posts