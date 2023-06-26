Thomas Rhett’s Wife Adorably Surprises Him: ‘Luckiest Guy In The World’

Thomas Rhett’s wife surprised him at a concert on his “Home Team Tour 23,” making him the “luckiest guy in the world.”

In a video posted to TikTok, Akins sneaks up on her husband and surprises him with a hug at his Kentucky show on Thursday (June 22).

Rhett posted the video along with his romantic ballad “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” and said he’s the “luckiest guy in the world.”

What special things does your partner do that make you feel like the luckiest person in the world?