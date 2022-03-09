Thomas Rhett’s Wardrobe Malfunction on ACM Awards Red Carpet: ‘My Zipper Fell Off’

Thomas Rhett had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, during Monday night’s ACM Awards.
While he was talking with a reporter from Entertainment Tonight, Rhett revealed, “My zipper fell off right before, so I’m taped up,” he explained. “So, I’m trying to stand really still right now, so make sure the camera’s just like right here.”
Rhett then explained his excitement about attending the awards ceremony, “I mean, first time we’ve done this with real people in a while, and I got out of the car right before Dolly [Parton]. I was like, ‘This is amazing,’ ” Thomas Rhett said. “Getting to perform two songs, nominated twice, just very, very blessed to be here.”
