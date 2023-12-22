THOMAS RHETT’S HOME IS FILLED WITH CHRISTMAS TREES

Last year, Thomas Rhett released a Christmas EP called Merry Christmas Y’all . It was inspired by his love of Bing Cosby , Dean Martin , and Frank Sinatra . As for Christmas decorations, his home with Lauren and their girls is filled with Christmas trees. Not one, not two, but several. TR tells us how the tradition started:

“It’s kinda been a rule in our house since I got married to Lauren, but we do not do the fake tree scenario, as much as I have wanted to in the past. It would be so easy to have one that’s already lit, you just throw up and then put some lights on, but my wife loves the process of going to the lot, picking the perfect one. We also get a real Christmas tree for each of the girls’ bedrooms. It’s like 4 feet tall or whatever, and we usually take about two nights and build a fire, put on Home Alone, and get out all the ornaments and let the girls go crazy on the tree. It’s probably my two favorite nights of the year, is getting to decorate the house for Christmas. I love gettin’ to do that with my girls.”