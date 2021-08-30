Thomas Rhett’s Daughter’s Drawing of Him Has Him ‘Borderline Crying’

Thomas Rhett has no problem sharing his daughter’s accomplishments – and Willa Gray has a lot to share.
She recently drew a picture of her family… and nailed it.
Rhett shared the drawing on social media with the caption: “Willa Gray’s teacher had her draw a picture of something they learned from a friend. She chose me and I’m borderline crying,” he wrote.
Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and words of encouragement. “This is the sweetest and Lauren Akins’ hair is accurate,” Cassie Kelley commented.
MEANWHILE:
Rhett has often referred to his wife, Lauren, as the one who keeps him calm, when he most needs it.
And when the pandemic began, he really needed it. He says taking her advice is how he came to write “Country Again.”
TR tells us more: “The first 30, 40 days of quarantine I was freaking out cause I did not know what to do. You know, I was like, ‘We’re supposed to be in rehearsal. We’re supposed to be on the road. We’re supposed to be doing this.’ And my wife was like, ‘Honey, I think you have to just realize that you can’t do this right now. So, maybe why don’t you just take a step back and live some life and then go try to write again.’ And so, I literally didn’t write a song for almost two months, which is the longest I’ve ever gone, I think, in my whole life. And when I came back, the very first song I wrote was ‘Country Again’.”