Thomas Rhett will try to score his 15th No. 1 single with the release of “Beer Can’t Fix,”
The new tune, which will impact country radio on Jan. 6, is featured on TR’s new album, Center Point Road. The 16-song album takes its name from the street in his Tennessee hometown that shaped much of TR’s life experiences.
Penned by TR, Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder, “Beer Can’t Fix” was inspired by a golf outing.
“I was playing golf with one of my producers, Julian Bunetta, in Knoxville and we were both playing terribly, so we decided to drink a beer and suddenly we both started playing much better,” Thomas Rhett says. “Julian looked at me and said ‘Well, ain’t nothing a beer can’t fix’ and we both were like, ‘We have to write that.’ As soon as it was done I knew I wanted Jon on it. It’s basically about not taking life too seriously, and I just knew Jon’s voice would be the perfect addition to the song.”