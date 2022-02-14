THOMAS RHETT UNVEILS MORE NEW MUSIC FROM UPCOMING ALBUM

Thomas Rhett continues to preview new music from his next album, Where We Started, due out on April 1st. The latest track he’s previewing is called “Us Someday,” which he co-wrote with his dad, hit songwriter Rhett Akins, as well as Jesse Frasure and Amy Wadge.
Thomas said, “For me, this song is sort of talking to (wife) Lauren at 19 years old telling her, ‘I know you think this is crazy, but I believe all of these things are going to happen for us.’ And now here we are, over 10 years later, and most of those things actually happened, which is just the wildest thing. I also love how different this song sounds from the rest on the project, it opens with just strings and a vocal. I hope people will listen and be able to relate with their own relationships.”
In other Thomas news, he will headline the “Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS,” being held on February 23rd during the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. The show will also feature performances by Frank Ray, Lily Rose, Conner Smith, and Morgan Wade.
Thomas is nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Country Again: Side A at the ACM Awards. The show will stream live on Prime Video on Monday, March 7th at 8 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
