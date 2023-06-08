THOMAS RHETT TO RELEASE VINYL COLLECTION OF ’20 NUMBER ONES’

Thomas Rhett will release a retrospective vinyl collection celebrating his 20 Number One hits in 10 short years, titled 20 NUMBER ONES, on September 29th. The project will include all 20 chart-topping hits so far and his current single, “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” as a bonus track.

Thomas said, “To have 20 No. Ones is beyond wild – honestly more than I ever could have imagined. I’m grateful to have hit this milestone, but mostly it’s just exciting to look back at this journey so far and see how these songs represent the different chapters of my life — and hopefully the Home Team feels the same way. I want to say thank you to everyone for letting me be a part of the special moments in life – it’s hard to put into words what these past 10 years mean to me. Can’t wait for another great 10!”

To commemorate this project, fans will be able to purchase special edition packages as well as a clear vinyl edition and gold metallic vinyl edition exclusively at Target and Walmart, respectively.

On Tuesday (June 6th), Thomas hosted a celebration with BMI for his most recent seven Numbers Ones, all seven of which he co-wrote. Those tracks include “Half of Me” featuring Riley Green, “Slow Down Summer,” “Country Again,” “What’s Your Country Song,” “Be A Light” featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, and Keith Urban, “Beer Can’t Fix” featuring Jon Pardi and “Remember You Young.”

FAST FACTS