Thomas Rhett Throws First Pitch at Chicago Cubs Game

Sep 28, 2021 @ 1:06pm
Thomas Rhett isn’t just a country music superstar…  He’s also a pretty good pitcher.

The “Redneck Be Like” singer took to the pitcher’s mound at the Chicago Cubs game, over the weekend, to throw out the first pitch.

Rhett was in Chicago for his “Center Point Road” tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, when he stopped by Wrigley Field to enjoy the honor.

Rhett posted pictures to his Instagram with the caption, “One for the books!!  Thank you @cubs for letting me throw the first pitch today [hands up emoji] love this city so much.”

Rhett also took the stage with Kelsea Ballerini, who is opening for the Jonas Brothers, to perform her song (a duet she wrote, then recorded with Kenny Chesney), “Half Of My Hometown.”

