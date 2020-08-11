Thomas Rhett Thanks Healthcare Workers With Livestream Performance
Getty Images
Thomas Rhett recently surprised healthcare workers at a virtual meet and greet to say thank you and perform a little bit. His appearance was part of a collaboration with Live Nation and Cisco Webex, which is thanking healthcare frontline workers with a livestreamed acoustic performance.
The group Thomas surprised represented Banner Health in Arizona and Colorado, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee. He told them, “You guys are my heroes. I have a lot of family who works in heathcare, and ya’ll inspire me to want to be a better human being.” Thomas said he would probably get “sappy” if he continued talking so he sang his current single, “Be A Light.”
The radio version of “Be A Light” features Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Lady A’s Hillary Scott and Christian artist Chris Tomlin. The song sits in the Top Five and climbing at country radio.