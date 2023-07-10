98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Thomas Rhett Teases Wife for Dozing Off on Date Night

July 10, 2023 10:15AM CDT
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

On Friday, July 7th, Thomas Rhett made fun of his wife on Twitter, for dozing off during a date.

In a picture of the couple, Lauren Akins is seen dozing off in the car’s passenger seat, while the “Angels” singer beams at the camera.

Went on a date,” he wrote.  “First, Lauren had to take a nap.  I adore you, honey.”  Now that’s true love.

They do have four kids, all under 10, and two in diapers…  😉

Have you ever fallen asleep during a date?  I have actually been on some dates which were planned as Nap Time…  for real.  They were awesome.

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
