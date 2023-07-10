Thomas Rhett Teases Wife for Dozing Off on Date Night

On Friday, July 7th, Thomas Rhett made fun of his wife on Twitter, for dozing off during a date.

In a picture of the couple, Lauren Akins is seen dozing off in the car’s passenger seat, while the “Angels” singer beams at the camera.

“Went on a date,” he wrote. “First, Lauren had to take a nap. I adore you, honey.” Now that’s true love.

They do have four kids, all under 10, and two in diapers… 😉

Have you ever fallen asleep during a date? I have actually been on some dates which were planned as Nap Time… for real. They were awesome.