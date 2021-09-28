      Weather Alert

Thomas Rhett teases new music

Sep 28, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Looks like Thomas Rhett won’t keep fans waiting too long for new music.  

On Tuesday, the country superstar shared a video of himself poised at the piano, playing a few notes of an unnamed song. Thomas only offered a few chords of the melody, and does not reveal a title or lyrics.

“Y’all ready for some new music???” he captions the video that appeared to be filmed on a set, sending fans into a frenzy. “Sooo excited,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Beyond ready! Can’t wait!”

This new music tease arrives weeks after Thomas scored his 18th #1 hit with “Country Again.” It’s featured on his latest album, Country Again: Side A, that reached #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and the top 10 on the Billboard 200 after its April release. 

Thomas and his wife Lauren Akins are expecting their fourth child, a girl, in November.   

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

