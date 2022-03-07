Thomas Rhett Teams Up With Tyler Hubbard And Russell Dickerson

Thomas Rhett is releasing a new song called “Death Row,” based on his experience while visiting a men’s prison in Tennessee. Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson join Rhett on the song. “Tyler, Russell, and I went and played some songs for a men’s prison here in Tennessee We left with a lot of complex feelings, so I started writing as a way to process the heaviness. Our goal was for people to understand our experience by way of music – it’s basically a page directly from our journal that day.” “Death Row” will be featured on Rhett’s upcoming album, “Where We Started,” which will be released on April 1st. Have you heard Thomas Rhett’s song, “Death Row?”