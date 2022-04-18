Thomas Rhett Talks priorities!

Thomas Rhett tells Esquire magazine that the pandemic made him reassess his priorities. “Before the pandemic, I was terrified if there wasn’t something on my calendar because it made me feel like I didn’t have to do anything. And me not having to do anything, to me, made it seem like my career was tanking. That lasted, I would say, three months into the pandemic. I had to do a complete declutter of my life. I had to redo my priorities. I had to write down on a piece of paper, “If I were to die tomorrow, what are the most important things in my life?” And it was wife, kids, family, and friends.”