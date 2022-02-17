      Weather Alert

Thomas Rhett Talks Kids

Feb 16, 2022 @ 6:05pm

Thomas Rhett says his children surprise him by what they say. “My kids say stuff – and I know that they learn a lot of it from school, especially Willa Gray being in kindergarten. She’s actually starting to learn how to spell, how to sound words out. And I have definitely said things that I am like, ‘Hey, please don’t ever repeat that again.’ But Willa Gray came home the other day from school, and I did something, and she said, ‘Daddy, that’s pretty unusual.’ And I said, ‘Where’d you learn the word unusual?’ And she said, ‘I don’t know, just some kid at school.’ And so I have a feeling that over the next few years I’m gonna hear a lot of phrases and words and sayings that I’m gonna be like, who in the world did you learn that from? And probably from a friend in kindergarten.”

Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine’s Day DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy and Economical
Zac Brown Band: 'Countin' Down The Days' To Hitting The Road
FGL Celebrates New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame
Connect With Us Listen To Us On