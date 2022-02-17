Thomas Rhett Talks Kids

Thomas Rhett says his children surprise him by what they say. “My kids say stuff – and I know that they learn a lot of it from school, especially Willa Gray being in kindergarten. She’s actually starting to learn how to spell, how to sound words out. And I have definitely said things that I am like, ‘Hey, please don’t ever repeat that again.’ But Willa Gray came home the other day from school, and I did something, and she said, ‘Daddy, that’s pretty unusual.’ And I said, ‘Where’d you learn the word unusual?’ And she said, ‘I don’t know, just some kid at school.’ And so I have a feeling that over the next few years I’m gonna hear a lot of phrases and words and sayings that I’m gonna be like, who in the world did you learn that from? And probably from a friend in kindergarten.”