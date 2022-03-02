Thomas Rhett Talks Fritos (& ‘Frito Pie’) with First-Ever TV Commercial

Thomas Rhett will star in his first-ever commercial – for Fritos.
The brand hasn’t made a commercial for over 20 years; and the new campaign aligns perfectly with Rhett: “It was a really fun process; and I feel like both brand alignments really matched up with kind of what I already do on a daily basis. I love to be outside. I love to hike. I love to fish. I love to camp. And a lot of this commercial was a lot of that. And it was just a really cool team to work with – and already a brand that is consistent in my household,” he told PopCulture.
Rhett describes his relationship with Fritos, by recalling how his grandparents use the chip to top off chili, and in “Frito pies.” Wonder if they make it Texas-style (no beans nor tomatoes) or regular?
He also revealed that he and his oldest daughter, Willa Gray, love to devour spicy Fritos. And since he shot the commercial, they have spent time eating the spicy snack and watching Disney movies.