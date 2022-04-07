      Weather Alert

Thomas Rhett Talks Communication!

Apr 7, 2022 @ 6:05pm

Thomas Rhett tells Esquire magazine that he learned communication is important in his marriage. “I always gotta be careful what I agree to. And I have to tell her, “These are the things I’ve said yes to. I want you to know what’s happening so that when it does get there it’s never a shock for anybody.” The worst thing in the world is being like, “By the way, at 6:30 tomorrow morning I have to do X.” And it’s just like, “Well I have to do X. How are the girls going to get to school?” Then it’s chaos.”

