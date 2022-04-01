Thomas Rhett Talks About His New CD!

Thomas Rhett On What Fans Can Expect From His New Album, ‘Where We Started’ … “We really dug in on the deeper tracks and we wrote from a place of severe honesty. Songs like ‘The Hill,’ ‘Angel,’ ‘Your Mama‘s Front Door,’ these are songs that I felt like were the songs I was writing at the beginning of my career, and now have turned into something that I feel like I can put my stamp on it and be like, we really did a great job writin’ those songs. And I think from a sonic standpoint this record is extremely versatile, and I feel like if you enjoyed my Center Point Road album, I think you’re gonna really enjoy this record as well. A lot of just, great songs that remind you of your past and also a lot of songs that make you wanna party. And those two coming back to back to back to back, to me, make for a really unique listening experience. And so I think when you listen to this record down, I don’t think you’re gonna get bored, and that’s always my biggest goal is to make sure my kids don’t get bored.”