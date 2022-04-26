Thomas Rhett Talks About His Daughters!

Thomas Rhett Loves Having Dance Parties With His Daughters Because They Tell Him Which Songs Are Hits … “They really are such a good gauge. Like, we go downstairs in the basement and have dance parties weekly. And what they gravitate toward is always so fascinating to me. Tempo 100%, and repetitive words or melodies. Like, they love ‘Sucker’ by the Jonas Brothers. And so, I started dissecting that song and I was like, what is it about that? They love ‘You Don’t Know You’re Beautiful’ by One Direction. And so, a lot of the record I am trying to make songs that they are going to wanna be like, I love that song.”