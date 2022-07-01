Thomas Rhett Suggests ‘Smashburgers’ This July 4th

Thomas Rhett loves an opportunity to show off his grilling skills, and that includes this weekend’s July 4th holiday. He tells us what he’ll be preparing in the event of a gathering with family and friends. [“Steaks are kinda my go to, but I think if I was having like a Fourth of July party or something like that, makin’ smash burgers on the Traeger are my favorite thing in the world to do. Just getting ground beef and putting like a cast iron on the Traeger and gettin’ it to 500°, put ‘em on there, smashin’ ‘em, cutting with olive oil, salt, pepper. Put the buns on either side of them while there’s butter meltin’ on ‘em, and then American cheese. Pop it all together, good to go.”]
Thomas has a break in his tour schedule until July 9th when he hits the stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI.
His new single, “Half of Me,” is a collaboration with Riley Green.