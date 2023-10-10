Thomas Rhett Stops Show To Pray For Fan Involved In Medical Emergency

Thomas Rhett was performing a show in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend when someone in the crowd suffered a medical emergency, and that’s when Thomas stopped the show to pray for the fan.

In a video posted to TikTok, Thomas can be seen sitting on the edge of the stage after pausing his performance of the song “Craving You” and then picked up his microphone to lead the crowd in prayer.

He said, “Let’s pray over Terry if y’all don’t mind.” He continued, “Father God, we just ask for healing over Terry. We know that you are the ultimate physician. We know that you are the ultimate healer.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

He later posted an update on socials, letting fans know that Terry was home and recovering.

Have you ever been to a show that was stopped? What happened?