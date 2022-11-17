98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

​​Thomas Rhett Says Wife Lauren Akins Was a ‘Superhero’ While He Was Sick

November 17, 2022 11:00AM CST
Share
​​Thomas Rhett Says Wife Lauren Akins Was a ‘Superhero’ While He Was Sick

Thomas Rhett recently complimented his wife, Lauren Akins, as a “superhero” for holding it all together, as he battled illness for several days.

I just wanted to hop on here and give a huge shout-out to my beautiful wife.  I got really sick this week — stomach virus, I guess, is going around — and it freakin’ whacks me,” Rhett said via Instagram.

He explained:  “And my wife had a beach trip planned the day that I got sick, and she canceled that trip and stayed here, and absolutely took care of me and our four kids like she was a superhero.  I never met Jesus in person, but what I witnessed these last few days was the patience of Jesus, exhibited through a human being, and that [human] being, being my wife.  So, I just wanted to hop on here and just give a huge shout-out to my wife because she is an angel…” 

Then, Thomas wrote:  “You are incredible.”

More about:
#Infuenza
#LaurenAkins
#PatienceofJesus
#StomachVirus
Instagram
ThomasRhett

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
2

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN FACT: Why Does the Letter 'X' Represent a Kiss?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?

Recent Posts