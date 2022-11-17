​​Thomas Rhett Says Wife Lauren Akins Was a ‘Superhero’ While He Was Sick

Thomas Rhett recently complimented his wife, Lauren Akins, as a “superhero” for holding it all together, as he battled illness for several days.

“I just wanted to hop on here and give a huge shout-out to my beautiful wife. I got really sick this week — stomach virus, I guess, is going around — and it freakin’ whacks me,” Rhett said via Instagram.

He explained: “And my wife had a beach trip planned the day that I got sick, and she canceled that trip and stayed here, and absolutely took care of me and our four kids like she was a superhero. I never met Jesus in person, but what I witnessed these last few days was the patience of Jesus, exhibited through a human being, and that [human] being, being my wife. So, I just wanted to hop on here and just give a huge shout-out to my wife because she is an angel…”

Then, Thomas wrote: “You are incredible.”