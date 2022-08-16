THOMAS RHETT SAYS RILEY GREEN WAS THE ‘PERFECT DUDE’ FOR HIT COLLAB

Thomas Rhett co-wrote his latest hit, “Half of Me,” and instantly knew he wanted to turn it into a moment with his good friend Riley Green. He tells us: “We wrote this song and immediately we were like, ‘This song is begging for a collaboration,’ and Riley and I have gotten really close over the last couple years. We’ve been hunting buddies and gotten to do some shows together and I wrote a couple songs on his last record and it just kind of felt like it was time for me and Riley to do something together and he’s just the perfect dude for this song.”

Thomas and Riley sit inside the Top 20 and climbing with “Half of Me.”

Thomas performs in Seattle, WA on Thursday (August 18th), while Riley continues on Luke Bryan‘s Raised Up Right Tour on Friday (August 19th) in Knoxville, TN.

CHECK IT OUT