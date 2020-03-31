Thomas Rhett Releases Star-Studded Song To Benefit Covid-19 Relief

Thomas said, “I wrote ‘Be A Light’ last year as a way to process negativity and sadness I was seeing in the world. Now, as I sit in my home with my family on my 30th Birthday, we are in the middle of a world-wide pandemic affecting every single human on earth, all while our town of Nashville is still healing from devastating tornadoes that destroyed so much of our city less than one month ago. But, among the wreckage, I see us come together in ways I never dreamed possible. I knew in my heart this was the time to share this message with the world and our community. The voices who join me on this track are some of the brightest lights I know. I hope this song serves as a reminder that we are all in this together.”
Thomas and the song’s collaborators will donate all proceeds from “Be A Light” to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of multiple music events.