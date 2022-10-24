THOMAS RHETT RELEASES FOUR-SONG CHRISTMAS COLLECTION

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Thomas Rhett has released his first-ever Christmas collection, called Merry Christmas, Y’all. The four-song collection of Christmas classics was released on Friday (October 21st), and includes “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

Thomas said, “I love everything about Christmas – there’s nothing like the holiday season. I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!”

He currently sits in the Top Five at Country radio with his latest single, “Half of Me,” featuring Riley Green.

