THOMAS RHETT RELEASES FOUR-SONG CHRISTMAS COLLECTION

October 24, 2022 7:53AM CDT
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Thomas Rhett has released his first-ever Christmas collection, called Merry Christmas, Y’all. The four-song collection of Christmas classics was released on Friday (October 21st), and includes “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

Thomas said, “I love everything about Christmas – there’s nothing like the holiday season. I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!”

He currently sits in the Top Five at Country radio with his latest single, “Half of Me,” featuring Riley Green.

FAST FACTS

Here is the Merry Christmas, Y’all track list:

1. “Winter Wonderland”
2. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
3. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
4. “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas”

CHECK IT OUT

