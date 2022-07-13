Thomas Rhett Recalls Why Riley Green Was Perfect for ‘Half Of Me’ Collab

Thomas Rhett wanted Riley Green to sing with him, for one of his new songs, and the pairing was perfect.
The two country artists teamed up for “Hall of Me,” which is a duet about drinking beer, instead of working.
Green was Rhett’s first and only choice, as his duet partner; and he performed perfectly in the studio. Rhett said, in a statement, shared by his record label: “Riley Green and I have become really good buddies over the last couple of years. I remember, Riley pulls up to my producer’s house, and literally, three takes, and it was done. He’s so good, so talented,” said Rhett.
Here’s a picture of Riley, who sings “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”