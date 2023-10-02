Thomas Rhett Recalls Moment He and his Wife Decided to Adopt their First Daughter

Thomas Rhett recently shared (on Kevin Bacon‘s podcast) how he and his wife ended up adopting his daughter, Willa Gray.

Rhett said, “I’ve always thought my wife is the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen in my life, but there was something about this picture that she was like, glowing, man.” He continued, “And so was this baby, who I’d never met before, and I remember FaceTiming [my wife] that night and saying, ‘Who was that baby that you were holding?’ And she said “well, this is Blessing, and there are no living parents or living residents, so she has no family.'”

Thomas added, “My wife was just talking to me, like ‘We have to find a home for this child.’ And I’ll never forget it dude. It was 2 o’clock in the morning where I was half asleep, and it just kind of blurted out of my mouth ‘We’re going to bring her home.’”

Rhett continued, “I had always wanted to adopt. My mom is actually adopted. I am a product of an adopted family… When I saw her… I was very drawn to her. I just tell everyone she was always my baby. It just took us a little bit longer to find each other.”

Thomas’ wife, Lauren Akins, has given birth to their three younger daughters. They’ve got four girls, under the age of 11 – and two in diapers. Lauren has been on many missions to help kids.

What’s the most rewarding or frustrating thing about the adoption process? What advice would you give to parents who are considering adoption?