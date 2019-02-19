Thomas Rhett readies new music for ‘SNL,’ as his toddler daughter works on her songwriting

ABC/Image Group LA

The countdown is on to new music from Thomas Rhett, who plans to debut a couple tunes from his forthcoming record on March 2, when he’s the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

When he’s not busy making music, of course, TR and his wife, Lauren, have their hands full with their daughters Willa Gray and Ada, who are three and one, respectively.

In fact, Thomas already foresees Willa getting into the family business.

“Willa Gray’s book collection is gigantic,” he explains. “We’re really starting to get into the Dr. Seuss stuff, like Cat in the Hat. And she loves when the words rhyme, which tells me she’s gonna be an incredible songwriter one day.”

Meanwhile, Ada’s following in her big sister’s footsteps, quite literally.

“Ada’s walking and starting to say little words,” TR adds, “but they both are just playing so well together and Willa Gray is just the best big sister to Ada and we’re just figuring it out as we go.”

So far, Thomas Rhett hasn’t revealed the release date for this forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2017’s Life Changes.

