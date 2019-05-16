Thomas Rhett promises “Center Point Road” previews before his new record arrives

The Valory Music Co.Thomas Rhett’s fourth album, Center Point Road, won’t be out for two more weeks. But the “Look What God Gave Her” hitmaker revealed there’s still plenty of new music coming as fans wait for its arrival.

This Friday, TR will release his collaboration with Jon Pardi called “Beer Can’t Fix.” Ryan Tedder, frontman for pop group OneRepublic, is one of Thomas Rhett’s co-writers on the song.

Then next Friday, we’ll be able to hear the title track, which features Kelsea Ballerini. The full Center Point Road record arrives May 31.

The new tunes join a handful of tracks from the record that are already available: “That Old Truck,” “Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time” with Little Big Town, and the top ten lead single, “Look What God Gave Her.”

