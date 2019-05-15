Thomas Rhett plans a “Center Point Road” chat from Seattle’s Space Needle on Thursday

The Valory Music Co. It’s a long way from Hendersonville, Tennessee — where Thomas Rhett grew up — to the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington. But that’s where TR will be on Thursday, talking to fans about Center Point Road, his new record named after his hometown street.

The “Look What God Gave Her” hitmaker is doing a Facebook chat with Amazon Music starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16. The full Center Point Road record comes out in a couple weeks, on May 31.

If you’re wondering what Thomas Rhett’s doing in the Northwest, the answer is simple: He kicks off his Very Hot Summer Tour Friday night in Spokane, Washington. Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and TR’s dad, Rhett Akins, will open the show.

