Thomas Rhett peps up!

Jun 1, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Good News

While he’s singing “Country Again” Thomas Rhett knows that with the arrival of June, it’s summer again! And he couldn’t be happier…

“I definitely pep up when the sun’s out. I hate being cold. When I’m on the bus even, I’m always the guy that walks up on the bus and turns off all the air conditioners so that the air’s not blowing in my face. But yeah, the sunshine definitely peps me up. I don’t know why I’m like that, but I’m a big beach guy and I just like to do anything and everything outdoors. And when it’s not sunny it just kind of makes it worse.”

