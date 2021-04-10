“Thomas Rhett One Night Only From Nashville.” Friday, April 30th
Thomas Rhett has announced plans for a special livestream concert on Friday, April 30th at 8 p.m. ET called “Thomas Rhett One Night Only From Nashville.” The event coincides with the release of his new album, Country Again: Side A, that same day. Tickets for the concert and VIP packages for the post-show Q&A are on-sale now at thomasrhett.veeps.com.
Thomas said, “It’s been a year and a half since I last played a live show. It’s been good to keep sharing music in all the ways we’ve made work (mostly in front of my plaid curtains), but we really wanted to take it up a few notches until we can safely get back out there on the road. It’ll be where we play some new stuff for the first time and have a chance to share what the songs mean to me!”
The lead single from the new album, “What’s Your Country Song,” marks Thomas’ 17th career No. One and 11th consecutive No. One, the longest active streak in the format.