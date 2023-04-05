THOMAS RHETT MAKES A DAILY HABIT OF READING

Despite his busy schedule, Thomas Rhett makes a point of spending some time to read pretty much everyday. He tells us:

“My wife and I try to do our best job at waking up at like 5:30 in the morning, which gives us like an hour before the kids wake up for school. I’m usually reading some sort of history about the Bible type book. Like, I’m reading a book right now called Jesus Through Middle Eastern Eyes, and it’s super in-depth, and will probably take me a year to finish. But those are the kinda books that I read. I wanna say the last fiction book I read, I think was Harry Potter, and that would’ve been, I don’t know, 20 years ago?”

Thomas will kick off of the U.S. leg of his Home Team Tour with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on May 4th in Des Moines, Iowa.

His latest single, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings,” is a Top 30 hit and climbing on the country charts.