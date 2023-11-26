Thomas Rhett Loves Watching his Wife Do THIS for Christmas
Thomas Rhett says he loves watching his wife, Lauren Akins, decorate for Christmas. “My favorite video every year,” the 33-year-old country singer joked in a Friday, November 24, Instagram video. It showed Akins, 34, setting up their holiday tree.
Akins climbed a ladder with a wooden stick, to secure the tree’s ornaments. The silver tree was decorated with a “Oh, what fun” garland, clear twinkly lights, and red and white decorations that ornamented the remaining branches. Akins handled the hard lifting, as Rhett sat in a chair, with their four daughters.
Later that night, Akins posted another tree photo on Instagram. “Oh what fun,” she wrote. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year (with only 3 broken ornaments and a few tears shed—the sweet season of life where we sleep hard at night).”
