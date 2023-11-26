Thomas Rhett Loves Watching his Wife Do THIS for Christmas

Thomas Rhett Loves Watching Lauren Akins Decorate for Christmas

Thomas Rhett says he loves watching his wife, Lauren Akins, decorate for Christmas. “My favorite video every year,” the 33-year-old country singer joked in a Friday, November 24, Instagram video. It showed Akins, 34, setting up their holiday tree.

Akins climbed a ladder with a wooden stick, to secure the tree’s ornaments. The silver tree was decorated with a “Oh, what fun” garland, clear twinkly lights, and red and white decorations that ornamented the remaining branches. Akins handled the hard lifting, as Rhett sat in a chair, with their four daughters.

Later that night, Akins posted another tree photo on Instagram. “Oh what fun,” she wrote. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year (with only 3 broken ornaments and a few tears shed—the sweet season of life where we sleep hard at night).”

Who is the Christmas decorator in your home?