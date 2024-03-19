Thomas Rhett locks in 22nd #1 with “Mamaw’s House”

Thomas Rhett has earned his 22nd career #1 with “Mamaw’s House.”

The Morgan Wallen-assisted single was penned by Thomas, Morgan, Matt Dragstrem and Chase McGill, and serves as an ode to the singers’ grandmothers.

“Both of our Mamaws were such a big part of shaping us into the men we are today, so I loved being able to pay tribute to them in this way,” says Thomas. “God Bless all the Mamaws out there for making us all better people and thank y’all for loving on them with us!”

On writing “Mamaw’s House,” Morgan shares, “Many times in the past I’ve been open and honest about the love I have for my Mamaw Boots. It was only a matter of time before a song was inspired by her. I dedicate this one to not only her but to my living grandmothers as well. I hope they know what a big part they’ve all played in shaping my life.”

New music from Thomas will arrive in May. While you wait, check out his upcoming tour dates at thomasrhett.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.