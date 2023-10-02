Thomas Rhett Leads Nashville Crowd in Prayer as Fan Suffers Medical Emergency  

The country star was singing “Craving You” when a concertgoer was carried away by medical professionals.

Video posted to social media shows Rhett sitting down at the side of the stage near the fan’s group of friends.

He said, “God, we just ask for your healing over Terry. We know you are the ultimate physician. We know that you are the ultimate healer.”

“Pray for Terry’s family right now, who [are] very scared. For Terry, who is very scared. God, we know that you are a miracle worker and we pray over Terry and his family right now. We ask that everybody in this room, after they leave tonight, they will continue to pray for Terry and his family. We love you. We thank you for this in Jesus’ name. Amen.”