Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins ‘Test’ their Kids’ Christmas Gift – for Hours

Thomas Rhett’s Kids Got a Big-Ticket Present From Santa & We Can’t Tell if Things Went as Planned

This Christmas was a good one for Thomas Rhett’s four daughters. Santa brought them a Nintendo Switch. And there was a switch, all right.

On Christmas Day, Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, 2, should have enjoyed the game console… But, instead, Thomas and his wife, Lauren, were seen living it up, by playing their kids’ game. Thomas, his wife, Lauren Akins, and two adult visitors play Mario Kart in a funny clip posted to Instagram.

Meanwhile, the girls were nowhere to be seen. Fans related to Thomas and Lauren’s need to “test” the kid’s Christmas gifts. “My husband and I have epic Mario Kart battles after the kids go to bed!” said one follower. “Haha, same in our house!” another stated. “It’s always ‘for the kids’ [crying laughing emoji].”

Another commented: “It’s like the candy tax at Halloween. Just have to test it out for the kids.”

Did you have more fun with your kid’s gifts than your kids did? What gift did you “test” for your children?