Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown Team Up For Animated Movie Single
Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown have teamed up for a song featuring Ava Max called “On Me” which will be released as a single from the soundtrack of the upcoming animated movie Scoob!. The song heads to radio on May 15th, while the film will also be released that day via Premium Video on Demand and premium digital ownership.
The soundtrack will feature a second single called “Summer Feelings” by Lennon Stella featuring Charlie Puth, which will be released on May 12th.