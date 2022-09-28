Thomas Rhett Is Overcoming His Fear of Horses

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Camp Dos Primos)

Thomas Rhett is working to overcome a life long fear of his. He has always had a fear of horses.

His wife, on the other hand, loves horses, grew up with horses and takes their kids riding several days a week. So Thomas is meeting his fears head on.

He is learning to ride a horse and posted a video of him getting a lesson. He captioned the video, I’ve been pretty freaked out by horses most of my life….today was the closest I’ve really been to a horse in my adult life and it was incredible. I plan to be around them a lot more often.