THOMAS RHETT IS DELAYING ADOPTION CONVERSATION WITH DAUGHTER

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, adopted their oldest child, six–year-old Willa Gray, from Uganda in 2017, and lately she’s had some tough questions for her dad about adoption. Thomas told Hoda Kotb on the Monday (April 4th) episode of her podcast, Making Space With Hoda Kotb, “She asks questions all the time. She talks to Lauren, like, ‘When can we go see my friends in Uganda?’ You go, ‘Well, what age is the right age?’ The world is moving so fast that it’s like, to have a conversation with a 6-year-old like that, maybe I’m old-school that way but I’m like, ‘Maybe we need to wait ’til she’s 10.”
Thomas added that he and Lauren would like to adopt again, adding a fifth child to the mix. They are also parents to three biological daughters ranging in age from four to four months.
He said, “Lauren’s whole dream, she wanted to have five kids. Since the day we got married, she’s like, ‘I want to have five,’ and I’m sitting there going, ‘That’s fine, you know, that would be great.'”
Thomas appeared on NBC’s Today Show alongside Hoda yesterday (Tuesday, April 5th).
He sits inside the Top 10 and climbing on the country charts with “Slow Down Summer,” the debut single from his new album, Where We Started.
