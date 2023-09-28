Thomas Rhett is bringing his Nashville show to you

Unable to make it out to Thomas Rhett‘s upcoming headlining shows in Nashville? Don’t worry, he has you covered.

Thomas has announced that he’s livestreaming his Home Team Tour 23 concert live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, September 29, at 9:15 p.m. CT, via his YouTube channel.

“So stoked to tell y’all that we’re live streaming Friday night’s #hometeamtour23 stop from Nashville!” Thomas shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thomas will conclude his Home Team Tour 23 on Saturday, September 30, with his second Nashville show.

To set a reminder for this livestream, visit Thomas’ YouTube.

Thomas’ 20 NUMBER ONES collection and a recently teased “special new track” arrive September 29 and can be preordered now.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=cJooBnPbTd4&si=Wk1No2DS76mkv3vc

