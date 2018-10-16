Thomas Rhett heads to Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice’

Thomas Rhett made his first appearance on NBC’s The Voice last night (Monday, October 15th) as a guest advisor alongside Kelly Clarkson. Thomas was there to lend his expertise to battle round contestants to assist with song arrangement, stage presence and more.

Thomas actually filmed his part of the show back in August. He tells us: “It was really cool to get in there with people that were from so many different backgrounds, you know. There were people in there that have never played a show in their life. There were people in there that had been touring for 10 years. So you had to adapt your advice based on the story that you knew from those people. And I feel like if I was in their shoes I would have been absolutely terrified to be singing in front of Kelly Clarkson, and they got in there and just destroyed it. And it was really nice to be able to kinda put on my artist hat and try to portray advice that I have learned from honestly, just a bunch of error, and get to help them out in that way, whether it’s performing or whether going higher or going lower, helping with the band or arrangements. And it was a really, really cool, different thing I’ve never gotten to do before.”

Thomas and the battle rounds continue on NBC’s The Voice tonight (Tuesday, October 16th), as well as next Monday (October 22nd) and Tuesday (October 23rd) beginning at 8 p.m. ET.