Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Youngest Daughter As She Turns 2

Thomas Rhetts’ kids are growing up fast.

The singer’s youngest daughter, Lillie Carolina, officially celebrated her second birthday on Wednesday (Nov. 15th).

Rhett posted a carousel of photos on social media celebrating Lillie’s birthday, including a photo of her on her big day. Balloons, wrapped presents, and a birthday banner with a daisy chain are just some of the things included in Lillie’s birthday celebration.

“Lillie how in the world are you two already??!” Rhett writes. “Time is moving so fast. I love you, sweet baby. You bring so much joy with that smile of yours. HAPPY Birthday!!!”

