Thomas Rhett Got ‘Payback’ On Family Fishing Trip
Getty Images
Thomas Rhett says he got a taste of karma earlier this year when he accidentally caught himself while fly fishing on a family trip to Colorado. He tells us that he sought his wife Lauren’s expertise as a nurse as to what to do at the time of the mishap, but he already had a little so-called pain killer in his system.
Thomas explains: “Well, I’d had three or four Miller Lights, let’s just preface it with that. And I was trying to cast into the wind, and I’m not a super-experienced fly fisherman and so when I casted back and went forward, the wind took it and just whipped it right into the back of my leg. And I started limping over to my wife and I was like, ‘So what do I need to do?’ She’s like, ‘You’re gonna have to push it through the other side,’ but thank you for Miller Lite because I think it would have been a lot more painful without it. I honestly think it’s payback cause my grandfather was the one that taught me how to fish – and there was one time when I was about nine years old that I slung my rod back and I hooked him right in the neck with a treble hook. I watched a doctor pull it out, and so when I hooked myself right in the back of the leg, I looked at the sky and said, ‘God, I deserve every bit of this.’”
Thomas and Lauren co-hosted ABC’s CMA Country Christmas earlier this week where he performed a song called “Christmas In The Country.”